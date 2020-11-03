Verilife - North Aurora (Medical)
31 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 31
Show All 14
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$80
Deals
Limited Quantity Items
Valid 3/11/2020 – 1/1/2021
Items with an on hand quantity under 5 will be taken off Leafly pickup and will be available to patients in store only. To eliminate orders that cannot be fulfilled, these items will be first come first serve.
Limited Quantity Items
Valid 3/11/2020 – 1/1/2021
Items with an on hand quantity under 5 will be taken off Leafly pickup and will be available to patients in store only. To eliminate orders that cannot be fulfilled, these items will be first come first serve.
Staff picks
Mag Landrace
from verano
22.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Magnificent Mile
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
All Products
Harle-Tsu
from verano
9.8%
THC
14.6%
CBD
Harle-Tsu
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
Pillow Factory
from matter.
22.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Pillow Factory
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Blueberry Headband
from Grassroots Cannabis
23%
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
Forbidden Fruit
from verano
19.79%
THC
0%
CBD
Forbidden Fruit
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
Medihaze
from IESO
5.3%
THC
9.6%
CBD
Super Silver Haze X Nevil Haze x CB
Strain
$251 gram
$251 gram
Kentucky Bluegrass
from Revolution Enterprises
23%
THC
___
CBD
$64⅛ ounce
$64⅛ ounce
Unforgettable
from Illinois Grown Medicine
20.1%
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
Blue Dream
from matter.
23.89%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
G Purps
from verano
26.5%
THC
0%
CBD
G6 x Purple Punch
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
Jenny Kush
from Aeriz
27.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Jenny Kush
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
Original Glue (f.k.a. GG4) Virgin Rosin Budder
from Revolution Enterprises
88.1%
THC
0.26%
CBD
$741 gram
$741 gram
OP 0.5g Live Sugar
from IESO
85.9%
THC
___
CBD
$40½ gram
$40½ gram
Cronuts #4 Pull and Snap
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
89.4%
THC
0%
CBD
unknown
Strain
$601 gram
$601 gram
Grand Daddy Purple Budder
from Revolution Enterprises
88.56%
THC
0%
CBD
Unknown
Strain
$641 gram
$641 gram
Tropical Sativa Canna-mist Tincture
from Revolution Enterprises
72.45%
THC
11%
CBD
Unknown
Strain
$30each
$30each
2:1 Harlequin RSO
from Cresco Labs
25.21%
THC
46.3%
CBD
2:1 CBD:THC RSO
Strain
$50each
$50each
Freedom Fudgies
from Revolution Enterprises
72.72%
THC
11.01%
CBD
Sativa
Strain
$20pack of 2
$20pack of 2
1:1 Harlequin RSO
from Cresco Labs
38.11%
THC
37.08%
CBD
Harlequin
Strain
$50each
$50each
Sharksbreath
from matter.
21.2%
THC
0%
CBD
unknown
Strain
$13pack of 2
$13pack of 2
Blue Dream Cones
from matter.
24.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$13pack of 2
$13pack of 2
Island Sweet Skunk Liquid Live Resin Cartridge
from Cresco Labs
57.29%
THC
18.28%
CBD
Island Sweet Skunk
Strain
$55½ gram
$55½ gram
Dreamcatcher Vape
from matter.
82.8%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Dreamcatcher
Strain
$50½ gram
$50½ gram
Lime Sorbet Liquid Live Resin
from Cresco Labs
78.4%
THC
___
CBD
$55½ gram
$55½ gram
Grandpa Bub Cartridge
from matter.
79.75%
THC
0.35%
CBD
Grandpa Bub
Strain
$60½ gram
$60½ gram
Good News - Me Time 300mg Disposable Pen
from Cresco Labs
74.2%
THC
___
CBD
$35½ gram
$35½ gram
Joos White Fire Cartridge
from Nature's Grace and Wellness
83.23%
THC
0%
CBD
Unknown
Strain
$55½ gram
$55½ gram
Green Line OG 250mg Disposable Pen
from Cresco Labs
83.3%
THC
___
CBD
$40½ gram
$40½ gram
Orange Herijuana Vape Cartridge
from GTI
50.33%
THC
32.78%
CBD
Orange Herijuana
Strain
$65½ gram
$65½ gram
Mojito Disposable
from matter.
77.2%
THC
0%
CBD
$30each
$30each
Suppository
from Shelby County Community Services
49.98mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$20pack of 2
$20pack of 2