the prices keep going up but the service and the variety of products offered keeps getting worse. they have a HUGE variety of edibles if that's what you want, but everything else, especially the concentrates, is extremely sparse. the lack of consistency in the stock makes it really hard if you're trying to treat a medical condition, you find something that works and they don't get it back in stock for months. Inside of the dispensary is very loud, and I did not appreciate being shouted at repeatedly by an employee from across the dispensary. I've been coming to verilife for over a year and a half and I'm just more and more disappointed every time I go. customer service wasn't too bad when I received a leaky cartridge from pts so I will give them credit for that.