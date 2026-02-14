Ratings and reviews of Piff Dispensary - Eugene
(4 reviews)
write a review
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
Reviews 1-4 of 4
o........0
5 days ago
Verified Shopper
My first visit and totally impressed. Great atmosphere and service and prices. Will be back soon.
Dispensary response:
Thank you so much for the stellar review and for coming in! Welcome to the Piff family and we can’t wait to see you again soon! 🫡🔥
5 days ago
b........U
February 8, 2026
When you walk in you actually smell DANK WEED. Finally a shop with a huge selection of top shelf za at a good price. Best spot in Eugene and the shop is fresh af.
Dispensary response:
Yes! Thanks for taking note of our flower! We’ve got something for everyone! Hope to see you again soon!
February 8, 2026
b........3
February 8, 2026
Love the vibe and the service was helpful my new favorite spot
Dispensary response:
Love to hear it! Thanks for stopping by!
February 8, 2026
n........o
February 8, 2026
This store is AMAZING! Budtenders are very knowledgeable, selection is incredible!
Dispensary response:
We appreciate you! Thanks for the kind words—our team will be stoked to hear this. See you again soon!
February 8, 2026