OldToby214 on May 7, 2018

I really enjoyed my visit to this dispensary and it won't be the last time. I picked up an Oz of Star Killer there for 125 and I am so happy with the purchase. My budtender was so amazing she actually let me see multiple batches as I looked for big buds. I cannot remember her name, but she did this little namaste bow at the end of the transaction which was cute(You know who you are). I normally don't tip if I have to ask for change, but she was so helpful that I had I felt she truly deserved it. Even though I didn't find any big buds, the flower itself is top notch and I am happy with my purchase and experience. I will definitely shop here again.