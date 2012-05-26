brad1030417
Rude employees everytime I have called. They dont have up to date menus. Clown shoes operation. Go to a different place like The Herbal Cure or The lodge, better scenes there.
4.4
10 reviews
I haven’t got much else, but this is one my go to places for their ongoing, everyday, great deal on 500 mg rec cartridges. Employees are great and always friendly. Parking in their lot sucks, I suggest just parking across the street at the VFW, it’s alright, it’s allowed! I’ll be back, always am , probably, what, once a week? 😁👍🏻
I've been to my fair share of dispensaries in Denver...If you want some of the worst customer service around this is your place. I was so turned off by how unhelpful the guy was. I just bought a joint to get out. This place reminded me of a bunch of high school kids working in a dispensary
Good product, decent prices. Budtenders leave a lot to be desired. No greeting, how can I help you. Just what do you want. Not even a thank you for spending money here. You are being paid, at least pretend to care. Go to The Stone, they will give you the care and respect that this shop is missing.(and way better prices)
My favorite place to get herb - best prices I’ve found SO FAR for edibles :-) also best coolest staff ever
Some of the cheapest prices out there for a lot of quality stuff. I got a pax cheaper than on the pax website. Loved this place!
TERRIBLE customer service! They will hang up on you on the phone. Prices and product are ok. Other dispensaries are much better.
I really enjoyed my visit to this dispensary and it won't be the last time. I picked up an Oz of Star Killer there for 125 and I am so happy with the purchase. My budtender was so amazing she actually let me see multiple batches as I looked for big buds. I cannot remember her name, but she did this little namaste bow at the end of the transaction which was cute(You know who you are). I normally don't tip if I have to ask for change, but she was so helpful that I had I felt she truly deserved it. Even though I didn't find any big buds, the flower itself is top notch and I am happy with my purchase and experience. I will definitely shop here again.
I was in and out within 10 minutes. The flower is the best quality I have found to date. Can't beat this place. It was my first time, but, I know good weed when I see it and their Gorilla Glue was unbeatable. Go and get some great bud at a reasonable price like I did.
My first time at this dispensary gave me anxiety. The bud tenders do not get along with each other and are yelling things for customers to hear. Prices are good, the girl that helped me was nice. But it was not a pleasant experience to walk in to while having anxiety.