Pinnacle Emporium - Morenci (Recreational)
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
Pinnacle Emporium - Morenci (Recreational)
DAILY SPECIALS Medible Monday: 15% off Edibles Tincture Tuesday: 15% off Tinctures & Balms Waxy Wednesday: 15% off Wax Cartday Thursday: 15% off Carts Flower Friday: 15% off Flower Smokin’ Saturday: 15% off everything smokeable “Send it” Sunday: 15% off entire order for both MED and REC EVERYDAY SPECIALS (DISCOUNT TAKEN OFF AT THE STORE) First Timers: MED (15%), REC (10%) Veteran’s: MED (20%), REC (15%) Seniors & Disabilities: MED (15%), REC (10%) Local: MED & REC (10%) Industry: MED & REC (15%) Birthday: MED & REC (15%) To see today’s specific sales for your store, check out your locations menu banner!
Leafly member since 2019
Hours and Info (ET)
Photos of Pinnacle Emporium - Morenci (Recreational)
Deals at Pinnacle Emporium - Morenci (Recreational)
We offer Adult-Use Recreational products. Our menu changes regularly, so call ahead if you are looking for specific products.
Not to be combined with other offers.
15% off first purchase
Medical patients only. Offer cannot be combined with other offers.
Thank you for your service! Veterans receive 20% Medical purchases and 15% off Recreational purchases each visit to the Provisioning Center.
Offer cannot be combined with other offers.