Promotions
We offer Adult-Use Recreational products. Our menu changes regularly, so call ahead if you are looking for specific products.
Not to be combined with other offers.
15% off first purchase
Medical patients only. Offer cannot be combined with other offers.
Thank you for your service! Veterans receive 20% Medical purchases and 15% off Recreational purchases each visit to the Provisioning Center.
Senior discount - receive 15% off MED purchases and 10% off REC purchases
Disability discount - receive 15% off MED and 10% off REC
If you work in the Cannabis Industry - Both MED & REC receive 15% OFF items not already discounted
NO STACKING
Subject to participating retailer’s product availability, deals are for Leafly Pickup and Delivery Reservations only. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the deal, content, and its administration. Deals may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.
Promotions: While supplies last. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the promotion, content, and its administration. Promotions may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.