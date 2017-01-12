167 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 103
Show All 68
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$255
Deals
Happy Day
Valid 12/1/2017 – 4/21/2022
All day long we have $3 grams while supplies last!
Select strains ( options will vary, depending on what is in stock:)
Happy Day
Valid 12/1/2017 – 4/21/2022
All day long we have $3 grams while supplies last!
Select strains ( options will vary, depending on what is in stock:)
All Products
Kong by Meraki Gardens
from Meraki Gardens
27.1%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Kong
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Mendo Grapefruit Breath by 45th parallel Farms
from 45th Parallel Farms
22.66%
THC
1.08%
CBD
Mendo Grapefruit Breath
Strain
$71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Alien Rock Candy by Meraki Gardens
from Meraki Gardens
25.4%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Alien Rock Candy
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Kimbo Kush by Tranquil Turtle Farm
from Tranquil Turtle Farm
33.61%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Kimbo Kush
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Ice Cream Cake by Wee Farms
from Wee Farms
20.19%
THC
0.15%
CBD
Ice Cream Cake
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Howard da Monk by Excolo
from Excolo
17.32%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Howard da Monk
Strain
$71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Secret Formula by Summary LLC
from Summary LLC
26.24%
THC
0%
CBD
Secret Formula
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Peak 19 by Green Acers
from Green Acers
18%
THC
___
CBD
$31 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Indiana Bubblegum by Meraki Gardens
from Meraki Gardens
17.1%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Indiana Bubblegum
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Gelato by Nice Guy
from Nice Guy
14.27%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$31 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Magic Melon by Cascadia Premium
from Cascadia Premium
21.59%
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry Muffin by Cascadia Premium
from Cascadia Premium
21.59%
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Skunk by Bellevue Farms
from Bellevue Farms
22.78%
THC
___
CBD
$71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Deadhead OG by Summary LLC
from Summary LLC
23.24%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
GMO Cookies by Summary LLC
from Summary LLC
30.09%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
T.I.T.S. by Summary LLC
from Summary LLC
26.36%
THC
0.07%
CBD
T.I.T.S.
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
la cheese by Hush
from HUSH
19.3%
THC
___
CBD
$31 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Pineapple Upside Down Cake by Herbington Farm
from Herbington Farm
24.5%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
Strain
$71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Hindu Kush by Hush
from HUSH
19.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Hindu Kush
Strain
$31 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Animal Cookies by Hush
from HUSH
18.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Animal Cookies
Strain
$31 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Harle-Tsu by Phillips Field Factory
from Phillips Field Factory
0.53%
THC
15.92%
CBD
Harle-Tsu
Strain
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Orange ADE by Blank Street
from Blank Street
18.92%
THC
0.76%
CBD
Orange ADE
Strain
$71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Crunch Berry by Tranquil Turtle Farm
from Tranquil Turtle Farm
33.27%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Crunch Berry
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Diesel by Herbal Ally
from Herbal Ally
20.1%
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Meringue by Dank Brothers, LLC
from Dank Brothers, LLC
24.16%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Lemon Meringue
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry Diesel x Triple OG by Epic Flower LLC
from Epic Flower LLC
26.34%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Dream by Haywire
from Haywire
17.8%
THC
0.26%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Dog Cookies by JJ Farms Oregon
from JJ Farms Oregon
26.1%
THC
___
CBD
$71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Critical Kush by pharmers market
from Pharmers Market
26.06%
THC
___
CBD
$71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
J Fruit by Hush
from HUSH
22.4%
THC
___
CBD
$31 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Tangie by Hush
from HUSH
20.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Tangie
Strain
$31 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Northern Wreck by 45th parallel Farms
from 45th Parallel Farms
29.49%
THC
___
CBD
$71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Royal Kush by 45th parallel Farms
from 45th Parallel Farms
27.06%
THC
1.49%
CBD
Royal Kush
Strain
$71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Grape City Diesel by 45th parallel Farms
from 45th Parallel Farms
17.51%
THC
0.45%
CBD
Grape City Diesel
Strain
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Ice Cream Man by Self Made Cannabis Co.
from Self Made Cannabis Co.
23%
THC
___
CBD
$71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Evolvd - GMO Cookies .5g LIVE RESIN cart
from EVOLVD
64.8%
THC
0%
CBD
GMO Cookies
Strain
$54each
In-store only
JOS - Day Pack 1g Cart
from Johnny Oilseed
___
THC
___
CBD
$42each
In-store only
Tangerine Mist Wax by Dab Society
from Dab Society
73.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Tangerine Mist
Strain
$20each
In-store only
Tangie Wax by Dab Factory
from Dab Factory
85.3%
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
REL - Pennywise 1g Co2 Cart
from REL
24.3%
THC
32.6%
CBD
Pennywise
Strain
$42each
In-store only
12345