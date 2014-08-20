azureocean on October 22, 2015

I am a recreational client. I cannot emphasize how much I like coming in here. If you look closely, you'll see purses, headbands, handmade items by local artisans (check out the tiny succulent gardens!!), a cute dog and an ATM machine. I never have to wait more than 10 minutes. The location is small so only 1 or 2 customers are able to go back at a time. I see this as a bonus. The owners are extremely friendly and you will get personal attention. The quality is great, there is VERY clear signage in the lobby that shows what is available for recreational users. Watch for the specials because they are often the bomb! Prices are very reasonable and you couldn't ask for more as far as atmosphere.