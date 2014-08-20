NiccMaccc
Don’t buy house pre rolls I had to brake down the joint and reroll it Rolled way to tight, crutch was trash
4.1
10 reviews
Killer place. Small and very personal experience. Ask any questions you want. Great place for people doing what we call the tour of the local dedpecerys
Excellent people support them! David
Great location great prices to no extra tax added prices what it is
Awesome product and people. Love it! Been going for 18+ months and they're always spot on.
I absolutely love this little shop. They were very helpful and educational. They also have gift certificates. They have a waiting lounge that is absolutely gorgeous. I wish I had more time when I was there so I could've looked around. I also received a candy cane. I will be making this my main dispensery. ♡♡♡
This is the best place to go for Medical or Rec. Great selection of flower and always a awesome special going on!! The owners are amazing, very friendly and knowledgable about their products and always recommend the perfect product for your needs. Love this place and highly recommend it!
Awesome flowers,friendly animals.
I am a recreational client. I cannot emphasize how much I like coming in here. If you look closely, you'll see purses, headbands, handmade items by local artisans (check out the tiny succulent gardens!!), a cute dog and an ATM machine. I never have to wait more than 10 minutes. The location is small so only 1 or 2 customers are able to go back at a time. I see this as a bonus. The owners are extremely friendly and you will get personal attention. The quality is great, there is VERY clear signage in the lobby that shows what is available for recreational users. Watch for the specials because they are often the bomb! Prices are very reasonable and you couldn't ask for more as far as atmosphere.
I would definitely go back friendly people and great service and the super friendly as well. .