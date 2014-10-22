Way overpriced for what it is. They for sure jack up the price being close to the airport. Can drive like 5min more and go to 10 other shops with better price.

Dispensary said:

Psokoloff I am sorry your experience was not a top notch experience. Customer service is our #1 goal. As to our pricing, you will find we offer quality products at competitive pricing. Our Red Eye specials start at $3.00 a gram for flower and up from there, to our VIP Flower. We offer daily specials for additional savings, plus every Friday we run a 20% off the entire store. The fact I'm closest to the airport does not reflect my pricing standards. The quality of my Oregon Indoor flower, products and extensive inventory are among the best Oregon has to offer. If my staff did not show you all the available options or assist you in finding the product and pricing you were looking for, I truly apologize for that. Please feel free to come in, tell my staff, Captain Jane sent you and I will see you receive a complimentary $5.00 Off PJ Buck and I am confident we have pricing for all budgets. Thank you Captain Jane