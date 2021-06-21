Planet 13 Orange County is the largest dispensary in California with a mission to to build a recognizable global brand known for world-class dispensary operations and a creator of innovative cannabis products. Consistent with the coast, Planet 13 Orange County features wave-inspired interior design, floor-to-ceiling digital displays, interactive photo-moments, and a massive 16-foot octopus statue. Planet 13's shares trade on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE) under the symbol PLTH and OTCQX under the symbol PLNHF. Planet 13 Orange County offers a loyalty program with competitive deals and promotions available both in-store or online through delivery.