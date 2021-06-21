I am a small shareholder in Planet 13. I happened to be in Southern California and thought it would be a good idea to see how my investment was being manifest. Wonderful facility in a good location. Very clean and professional display’s with a large selection of appropriate product. Entire staff was accommodating, cheerful, knowledgeable. Daniel M. was my Budtender and made me feel very comfortable and at home. Bottom line, a GREAT experience. Highly recommended! I will probably purchase more shares. I look forward to visiting the Las Vegas store.