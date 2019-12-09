169 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 13
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$246
Deals
Mmm-edible Mondays!
All edibles AND drinks 10% off!
*limited to availability* *subject to change*
Mmm-edible Mondays!
All edibles AND drinks 10% off!
*limited to availability* *subject to change*
All Products
.5g GS Monster Cookies
from Unknown Brand
27.41%
THC
0%
CBD
Tangelo
from Unknown Brand
13.53%
THC
0%
CBD
Tangelo
Strain
$71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
GG # four
from Unknown Brand
26.56%
THC
0%
CBD
$111 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Chem 91
from Unknown Brand
25.76%
THC
0%
CBD
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cheesey Headband
from Unknown Brand
17.47%
THC
0%
CBD
$71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Obama Kush
from Unknown Brand
24.37%
THC
0%
CBD
Obama Kush
Strain
$91 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry diesel X Triple OG
from Unknown Brand
27.96%
THC
0%
CBD
$111 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Nightmare Cookies
from Unknown Brand
11.33%
THC
11.86%
CBD
Nightmare Cookies
Strain
$71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Orange Turbo
from Unknown Brand
22.59%
THC
0%
CBD
$71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
White Tahoe Cookies
from Unknown Brand
25.56%
THC
0%
CBD
$111 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Double Tangie Banana
from Unknown Brand
21.86%
THC
0%
CBD
$111 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Super Widow
from Unknown Brand
19.68%
THC
0%
CBD
$71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
501st OG
from Unknown Brand
25.84%
THC
0%
CBD
501st OG
Strain
$91 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
GG #twelve
from Unknown Brand
21.49%
THC
0%
CBD
$91 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Three Fingered Jack
from Unknown Brand
25.01%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry Kush
Strain
$91 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Bruce Banner
from Unknown Brand
27.74%
THC
0%
CBD
Bruce Banner
Strain
$111 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Avitas Ultra 1g. Cartridge-Dragon OG
from Unknown Brand
88%
THC
0%
CBD
$411 g
In-store only
Avitas Live Resin 1g. Cartridge-The Original Glue
from Unknown Brand
77%
THC
0%
CBD
$411 g
In-store only
Avitas Ultra 1g. Cartridge-Crippler
from Unknown Brand
93%
THC
0%
CBD
$411 g
In-store only
Avitas Live Resin 1g. Cartridge-Cherry OG
from Unknown Brand
89%
THC
0%
CBD
$411 g
In-store only
Avitas Live Resin 1g. Cartridge-Strawberry Fields
from Unknown Brand
79%
THC
0%
CBD
$411 g
In-store only
Avitas 1g.Ultra Cartridge-The Candy
from Unknown Brand
95%
THC
0%
CBD
$411 g
In-store only
Avitas Natural 1g. Cartridge-Lemon Meringue
from Unknown Brand
82%
THC
0%
CBD
$391 g
In-store only
Avitas Natural 1g. Cartridge-The Candy
from Unknown Brand
83%
THC
0%
CBD
$391 g
In-store only
Avitas Natural 1g Cartridge-Mac 1
from Unknown Brand
87%
THC
0%
CBD
$391 g
In-store only
FFE 1g cartridge-Texas Butter
from Unknown Brand
72%
THC
0%
CBD
$271 g
In-store only
FFE 1g cartridge-Elvis
from Unknown Brand
71%
THC
0%
CBD
$271 g
In-store only
FFE 1g cartridge-SFV OG
from Unknown Brand
66.6%
THC
0%
CBD
$271 g
In-store only
FFE 1g. cartridge-Peach Train
from Unknown Brand
74%
THC
0%
CBD
$271 g
In-store only
Angel Hemp - CBD Crystalline Extract 2000mg
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
99.2%
CBD
$441 g
In-store only
Cultivated Extracts 1g Shatter - GG#four
from Unknown Brand
66.65%
THC
0%
CBD
$191 g
In-store only
Cultivated Extract 1g Shatter - Blue City Diesel
from Unknown Brand
66.31%
THC
0%
CBD
$191 g
In-store only
Cultivated Extracts 1g Shatter - Jager
from Unknown Brand
69.15%
THC
0%
CBD
$191 g
In-store only
Cultivated Extract 1g Shatter - White Tahoe OG
from Unknown Brand
70.87%
THC
0%
CBD
$191 g
In-store only
Dab Society 1g. White Rascsal-Live Resin
from Unknown Brand
82.2%
THC
0%
CBD
$241 g
In-store only
Dab Society 1g. Golden Goat-Live Resin
from Unknown Brand
76%
THC
0%
CBD
$241 g
In-store only
Dab Society 1g. Royal Highness-Diamonds
from Unknown Brand
86%
THC
0%
CBD
$361 g
In-store only
Phantom Farms 1g Cart - Mighty Quinn
from Unknown Brand
29.7%
THC
57.1%
CBD
$361 g
In-store only
Avitas Live Resin 1g Cartridge - Butterscotch Cookies- Indica
from Unknown Brand
75%
THC
0%
CBD
$411 g
In-store only
Anthology 1g Terp Sauce - Trinidad OG
from Unknown Brand
65.82%
THC
0%
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
12345