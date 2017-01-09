Dannyoxidez
only gripe is they need to update their leafly every night it says they do but sometimes I assume they cant keep up, etc or if noone does it hire someone like me to do it I'll totally do that!😂.
4.8
10 reviews
been there a few times and they are always amazing and friendly. pretty good prices especially since I'm disabled and cant afford much.
Made the mistake of going to the first dispensary coming into town. Only one person on staff. Helped me get an eighth. Paid and left. Halfway to sunriver realized he never put the weed in the jar. Called and said they would hold it for me and hook it up when I came back. Went back the next day and not one employee apologized or ‘hooked it up’ as they mentioned. Told them to keep the weed. Got my money back. Only reason I’m writing this review is because of how much the staff seemed to not care that they inconvenienced me and no apology was given. Will never go back.
I love how friendly and inviting they are, the help and service they give you, and the quality that you get including the service.
the service I received today was quite poor. the gal who was working didn't even notice me when I came in because her back was turned and her head was down. I had to say something to get her attention. Then when I was putting in my reward information she cut me off and moved on with the sale. Then she got a phone call and walked away from me without even acknowledging me.
My most recent Budtender was Josh. This is my “go-to” dispensary because it’s close to home, so friendly, and always in stock of our favorites!!
Just turned 21 and got a discount! Love it
The staff is always SO FRIENDLY. They love my lil french bulldog and she enjoys going in to say hi! Very knowledgeable and helpful. Always leave happy ! Greatest prices in town as well Best oil prices in Bend I love plantae! It’s the only place I go in Oregon
Everyone at Plantae is so nice and down to earth. They are all so knowledgeable about the products they sell and make you feel welcome as soon as you walk in their door. I recommend Plantae Bend to all my friends 😊
Tonya and Jacqui may be the best budtenders in Bend. Tonya is a “walking encyclopedia about cannibas”. If you have questions this is the dispensary you should visit!