sabaisabai on August 31, 2019

Made the mistake of going to the first dispensary coming into town. Only one person on staff. Helped me get an eighth. Paid and left. Halfway to sunriver realized he never put the weed in the jar. Called and said they would hold it for me and hook it up when I came back. Went back the next day and not one employee apologized or ‘hooked it up’ as they mentioned. Told them to keep the weed. Got my money back. Only reason I’m writing this review is because of how much the staff seemed to not care that they inconvenienced me and no apology was given. Will never go back.