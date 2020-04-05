208 products
All Products
Goat Treat
from Alfalfa Valley Farms
14.07%
THC
0%
CBD
Goat Treat
Strain
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Space Candy
from Alfalfa Valley Farms
13.45%
THC
0%
CBD
Space Candy
Strain
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry C**kies
from Alfalfa Valley Farms
22.47%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Cookies
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Grease Monkey
from Alfalfa Valley Farms
24.23%
THC
0%
CBD
Grease Monkey
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
G0rilla Glue #4
from Alfalfa Valley Farms
26.56%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$111 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
G13 Haze
from Alfalfa Valley Farms
19.17%
THC
0%
CBD
G13 Haze
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Green Queen
from Alfalfa Valley Farms
16.51%
THC
0%
CBD
Green Queen
Strain
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sunset Sherbert
from Alfalfa Valley Farms
24.01%
THC
0%
CBD
Sunset Sherbert
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cotton C@ndy Kush
from Alfalfa Valley Farms
22.99%
THC
0%
CBD
Cotton Candy Kush
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
G'G#12
from Alfalfa Valley Farms
21.49%
THC
0%
CBD
GG#12
Strain
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Dutch Treat
from Alfalfa Valley Farms
24.31%
THC
0%
CBD
Dutch Treat
Strain
$111 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Tangelo
from Alfalfa Valley Farms
13.53%
THC
0%
CBD
Tangelo
Strain
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
MK Ultra
from Alfalfa Valley Farms
1.23%
THC
12.49%
CBD
MK Ultra
Strain
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pure OG
from Alfalfa Valley Farms
15.04%
THC
0%
CBD
Pure OG
Strain
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Gelato Live Resin
from Dab Society Extracts
66.4%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
Afghani Purple Live Resin
from Dab Society Extracts
54.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Afghani Purple
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
Creamsicle Live Resin
from Dab Society Extracts
66%
THC
0%
CBD
Creamsicle
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
Forbidden Fire Live Badder
from Anthology
76.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Forbidden Fire
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
Blueberry Muffin Wax
from Buddies Brand
70.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Indica Hybrid Blueberry Muffin
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
Sour Lemon Kush Bubble Hash
from Happy Hippy Creations
42.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Lemon Kush
Strain
$221 g
In-store only
Diamonds - Cherry Chem
from Dab Society Extracts
95.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry Chem
Strain
$361 g
In-store only
Forbidden Fruit Live Badder
from Anthology
66.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Forbidden Fruit
Strain
$281 g
In-store only
ZOZ Live Sauce
from Anthology
61%
THC
11.81%
CBD
ZOZ
Strain
$361 g
In-store only
C & C Bubble Hash
from Happy Hippy Creations
57.6%
THC
0%
CBD
C & C
Strain
$221 g
In-store only
Pineapple Punch Flavored Dripper
from Buddies Brand
78.58%
THC
0.56%
CBD
Varies
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Grape Stomper Honeycomb
from White Label Extracts
74.02%
THC
0.15%
CBD
Grape Stomper
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
Orange Ghost Wax
from White Label Extracts
73%
THC
0.16%
CBD
Orange Ghost
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
Ice Cream C@ke X Headband Sourdough Wax
from White Label Extracts
72.17%
THC
0.17%
CBD
Ice Cream C@ke X Headband Sourdough
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
Kitchen Sink Pull-n-Snap
from Fat Pack
58.78%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Kitchen Sink
Strain
$161 g
In-store only
Crooked River Blues X Devils Punch Bowl Wax
from White Label Extracts
72.08%
THC
0.17%
CBD
Crooked River X Devils Punch Bowl
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
Lemon Grass Wax
from White Label Extracts
71.39%
THC
0.19%
CBD
Lemongrass
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
Crystalline Hemp CBD Extract
from Angel
0%
THC
99.5%
CBD
CBD
Strain
$442 g
In-store only
Fruit n Fuel Honeycomb
from White Label Extracts
72.45%
THC
0.23%
CBD
Fruit n Fuel
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
Obama Kush
from Plantae Extracts
81.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Obama Kush
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
Crater Lake Dawg Shatter
from Plantae Extracts
65.59%
THC
4.85%
CBD
Crater Lake Dawg
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
Crockett's Fire Shatter
from Plantae Extracts
71.77%
THC
0%
CBD
Crockett's Fire
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
Utopia Rosin
from Happy Cabbage Farms
68.05%
THC
1.07%
CBD
Utopia
Strain
$721 g
In-store only
Beach Wedding Diamonds
from Bee Hive Extracts
86.4%
THC
0.32%
CBD
Beach Wedding
Strain
$291 g
In-store only
Hidden Pastry Diamonds
from Bee Hive Extracts
84.65%
THC
0.32%
CBD
Hidden Pastry
Strain
$291 g
In-store only
Double Up Mints Live Resin
from Bee Hive Extracts
77.45%
THC
0.32%
CBD
Double Up Mints
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
