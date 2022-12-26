Daily Specials Pre-Roll Cali-Blaze Non-Infused/Distro 10/ Giving Tree (Rec/Med) 5 for $20.00 Cali- Blaze Infused (Rec) 3 for $30.00 Bubble Hash Pre-Rolls (Rec) 2 for $45.00 Flower Power Pre-Roll (Rec) 3 for $40.00 Wonder Brett Pre-Roll (Rec / Med) 3 for $30.00 Crude Boys Tarantulas (Rec/Med) 2 for $30.00 Pressure Packs (Rec/Med) 2 for $40.00 Pack woods (Rec/Med) 2 for $100.00 Baby Jeeter (Rec) 2 for $75.00 1G Jeeter (Rec) 2 for $35.00 XL Jeeter (Rec) 2 for $65.00 5 on it Pre-Rolls (Med/REC) 10 for $30.00 Gummies Cheef/Hype/Afternoon Delite (Med/Rec) 7 for $30.00 Afternoon Delite (Med) 200MG 7 for $60.00 Afternoon Hash Rosin 100MG (Rec) $10.00 Each Carts Mitten Carts (Rec/Med) 10 for $100.00 Crude Boy/ Drip Carts (Rec/Med) 10 for $100.00 Crude Boy Live Resin Carts 8 for $100 Sauce Disposable Distillate (Rec/Med) 5 for $100.00 Sauce Disposable Live Resin Carts (Rec) 4 for $100.00 Claw Disposable (Rec) 3 for $80.00 Canna Pop Vape Carts (Rec) 10 for $100.00 Mac Oil Carts (Rec) 8 for $100.00 Hype Distillate Carts (Rec) 12 for $100.00 Hype Live Resin Carts (Rec) 5 for $100.00 Afternoon Delite 1G Hash Rosin Carts $40 Each Flower Pre-Packed Shake OZ 2 for $60.00 Assorted Strains $10 1/8

