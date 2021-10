Dear Planted Personnel, I had a great experience at Planted Provisioning off Main St in Whitmore! I was greeted and checked in by Dylan and my bud-tender Wes was very knowledgeable and helpful. Wes helped me find products that could address my sleep issues nad pain. The vibe in the store was chill and welcoming. I also wanted to note, the moss design in the was fun and uplifting. I will definitely visit again and again!