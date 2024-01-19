30% OFF your First SIX Visits! LAST CALL: Sunday through Wednesday: 8:50 pm Thursday though Saturday: 9:50 pm We accept Cash, Debit, and Credit! (Sorry, No American Express!) We are at a 32.5% tax rate. Prices listed DO NOT include tax. All patients must be 21 or 18 with valid medical recommendation and ID. All medical patients MUST bring their recommendation EVERY VISIT! Welcome to West Hollywood's newest playground where we aim to please! We carry a wide variety of products tailored to fit anyone's needs and have very knowledgable staff to help guide and ensure you have the best service possible and buy with confidence here at Pleasure Med! Join us for a unique, one-of-a-kind elevated experience at our dispensary (Pleasure Med), consumption lounge/restaurant (Irie), and bar (Hind)!