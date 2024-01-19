Pleasure Med
30% OFF your First SIX Visits! LAST CALL: Sunday through Wednesday: 8:50 pm Thursday though Saturday: 9:50 pm We accept Cash, Debit, and Credit! (Sorry, No American Express!) We are at a 32.5% tax rate. Prices listed DO NOT include tax. All patients must be 21 or 18 with valid medical recommendation and ID. All medical patients MUST bring their recommendation EVERY VISIT! Welcome to West Hollywood's newest playground where we aim to please! We carry a wide variety of products tailored to fit anyone's needs and have very knowledgable staff to help guide and ensure you have the best service possible and buy with confidence here at Pleasure Med! Join us for a unique, one-of-a-kind elevated experience at our dispensary (Pleasure Med), consumption lounge/restaurant (Irie), and bar (Hind)!

7715 Santa Monica Blvd. , West Hollywood, CA
License C10-0001209-LIC
ATMCash acceptedCredit cards acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontADA accesibleVeteran discountRecreationalLGBTQIA owned

Hours and Info (PT)

sunday
12pm - 9pm
monday
12pm - 9pm
tuesday
12pm - 9pm
wednesday
12pm - 9pm
thursday
12pm - 10pm
friday
12pm - 10pm
saturday
12pm - 10pm

