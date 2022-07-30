Police & Thieves holds in respect sophistication and aesthetics. Marijuana has been used for centuries as a medium to motivate the mind, to create, collaborate, and build community. It has been used to subvert power. It has been used to commune with power. Our goal is not to reduce flower to its highest THC content but to give prominence to previously neglected qualities of marijuana (such as the entourage effect) in order to cultivate a customizable experience. We are a woman and minority-owned company based in Denver, CO.