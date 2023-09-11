You recently viewed
About this dispensary
Ponderosa Dispensary - Chandler
OUR STORY Since 2013, Ponderosa Dispensary (or “Pondy” to our regulars) has put quality first, with a focus on providing top tier products and unmatched customer service. In April 2021, we formally combined forces with Sonoran Roots, a truly premier cannabis cultivator in Arizona. Powered by Sonoran Roots and Canamo Concentrates as our in-house brands, Ponderosa Dispensary has solidified the ability to consistently deliver the best products to our customers. We proudly remain locally owned and operated.
Leafly member since 2023
Hours and Info (MT)
Photos of Ponderosa Dispensary - Chandler
Deals at Ponderosa Dispensary - Chandler
Come check out our Grand Opening happening Oct 6th for some great offerings and discounts!