Machocamacho42069
Good selection, good specials, good service, not a bad choice at all, and taxes are included in price. Go to the site or call for the most up to date offerings
Been coming here for a long time, can't get any better than this shop! Great people to mingle with, excellent, knowledgeable staff who are always willing to help if they can, the store is always clean, organized, well managed and yet still has that comfortable neighborhood vibe.. LOVE IT I'll be a regular for as long as I can, I appreciate the business.
the oregon diesel was trash
My go to spot near my home. Great deals, fine selection.
Nice place if you like to have someone show you meds, just to be told after waiting that sorry those ain't in the computer yet. we cant sell these, we can just show them to you for now.
Not the best selection
I came in and purchased a half ounce of a 1:1 strain and a ln eighth if a high cbd strain. Got home and realized they sold me a half of the high cbd and eight of the 1:1 prerty frustrating considering I spent a good amount of money and came to this dispensary specifically for these two strains, in these quantities.
Best prices in N Portland. The staff is friendly and the atmosphere is good. This is my favorite local shop but they could use some fresh cannabis more often. 3 stars for quality because 12+ month old cannabis should not be sold as top-shelf product.
Really nice place. Very relaxed atmosphere, friendly staff... and that bud is amazing.
No customer service. Slow service (no but for real, SLOW service. Super! lack of knowledge about the strains (often just reading the back of the container. God forbid you ask any in-depth questions like “is it more on the sative side of things”) and CBD products and life itself. Decent pricing, though. Best advice I could give if you must visit this poorly put together shop, 1) know what you want before you get to the door, 2) I had a very sarcastic comment to put here, but I’m going to try and be a better person and just say Good Luck.