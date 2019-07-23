Gingers24 on September 28, 2019

Place was nice in side dude was cool and easy to talk with....... but I’ve had the same strands of prerolls from the same farms and it was not the same and I paid $16 for two prerolls that tasted like it had nothing but shake in it with so many places to go this will make me not return not the best first impression there is many locations with quality smoke around the area and cheaper I don’t mind paying a little more for the premium top shelf but not for bunk I could have got from anyone for $1-$2 a gram!