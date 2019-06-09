Follow
Power Plant
Valid 9/6/2019 – 7/22/2020
Midshelf Monday: $2 off a gram and $5 off an 1/8 for midshelf Top Shelf Tuesday: 10 Dollar top shelf grams and 35 dollar 1/8th WYLD/Wana Wednesday: 20% Off all WYLD/Wana products Thirsty Thursday: 20% off all drinks Freeroll Fridays: $0.01 preroll with sale Shatterday Saturday: 10% off all concentrates and carts Sunday Funday : Military Appreciation 20% off with Military ID, 10% off Industry OLCC card Holders
Valid 10/2/2019 – 12/24/2019
Shop Here, Take a pic, post it on IG, tag us, and receive a code for $5 off your next visit
Ounce Specials
Valid 10/2/2019 – 11/28/2019
$60, 70, and $80 oz specials. Tax Included!!!
no additional discounts allowed