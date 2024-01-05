We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Favorite
dispensary
Medical
Premium Cannabis Plug
Tulsa, OK
5.0
(
2 reviews
)
1028.1 miles away
Open until 11pm CT
unverified listing
main
reviews
2 Reviews of Premium Cannabis Plug
5.0
(
2
)
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
January 5, 2024
c........4
Premium plugg LLC best dispensary best budtender is ALEXLYNN and moe the 54 store is where you need to go it makes you feel like home
read full review
January 5, 2024
z........7
Premuim plug llc moe and alexlynn best plug come tapn
read full review
Home
Dispensaries
Oklahoma
Tulsa
Premium Cannabis Plug