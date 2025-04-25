DISPENSARY
MEDICAL & RECREATIONAL
Preserve Oregon - Salem
Last updated:
Flower
show all
Concentrate
show all
Edible
show all
Cartridge
show all
Pre-roll
show all
Topical
show all
Accessory
show all
Other
show all
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
Preserve Oregon - Salem
Leafly member since 2025
Followers: 0
2820 Liberty Street NE, Salem, OR
License 050-11274
StorefrontMedicalRecreational
Hours and Info (PT)
friday
8am - 10pm
saturday
8am - 10pm
sunday
8am - 10pm
monday
8am - 10pm
tuesday
8am - 10pm
wednesday
8am - 10pm
thursday
8am - 10pm
pickup Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash, Debit
Closed until 8am PT
Promotions at Preserve Oregon - Salem
Updates from Preserve Oregon - Salem
0 Reviews of Preserve Oregon - Salem
No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.