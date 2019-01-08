Proper Wellness Center - Eureka
No Leafly online ordering
Purchases must be made in-store.
This store’s menu is not available
About this dispensary
Proper Wellness Center - Eureka
Leafly member since 2019
Followers: 1
517 5th St, Eureka, CA
License C10-0000599-LIC
ATMcash acceptedstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discountmedicalrecreationaldeliverymedical delivery
dispensary Hours (Pacific Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
8am-10pm
8am-10pm
8am-10pm
8am-10pm
8am-10pm
8am-10pm
8am-10pm
Photos of Proper Wellness Center - Eureka
Show all photos