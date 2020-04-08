190 products
$0
$200
Goin up on a Tuesday/Thursday... (Top shelf Tuesday/Thursday)
Valid 1/28/2020 – 1/2/2021
All flowers priced at the $10 tier (pre-tax) or ABOVE, will be discounted 20% off! Fresh drops from: Resin Ranchers, Deep Creek, Fox Hollow Flora, Highland Provisions, and Gnome Grown!
No stacking or combining of any discounts.
Limonada - Avitas
from Avitas
26.3%
THC
0%
CBD
limonada
Strain
$101 g
1 g
Lemon Kush - Sasquatch Valley Farms
from Sasquatch Valley Farms
12.68%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Kush
Strain
$3.331 g
1 g
Gelato - Sasquatch Valley Farms
from Sasquatch Valley Farms
16.78%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$3.331 g
1 g
Chocolate Haze - WE OG
from WE OG
23%
THC
0%
CBD
chocolate haze
Strain
$81 g
1 g
Shu - Halo Canna
from Halo Canna
18.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Shurman
Strain
$4.171 g
1 g
MAC1 - Grizzly Farms
from Grizzly Farms
26.2%
THC
0.09%
CBD
MAC
Strain
$101 g
1 g
Durban Poison - Palladium Loud AF
from Palladium Loud AF
19.35%
THC
0%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$61 g
1 g
Purple Hindu Kush - BJ's Farm
from BJ's Farm
22.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Hindu Kush
Strain
$51 g
1 g
Chemdawg - Palladium Loud AF
from Palladium Loud AF
17.96%
THC
0%
CBD
Chemdog
Strain
$61 g
1 g
Jackie - Palladium Loud AF
from Palladium Loud AF
20.85%
THC
0%
CBD
Jackie
Strain
$61 g
1 g
Juicy Fruit - Halo Canna
from Halo Canna
16.2%
THC
0%
CBD
$3.331 g
1 g
Harle-Tsu (THC Pheno) - Ridgeline Reserve
from Ridgeline Reserve
19.96%
THC
0%
CBD
Harle-Tsu
Strain
$4.171 g
1 g
Urban Mosa - Urban Pharms
from Urban Pharms
24.48%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Urban Mosa
Strain
$61 g
1 g
Tropicanna Cookies - Bird Belly Farms
from Bird Belly Farms
9.24%
THC
0%
CBD
Tropicanna Cookies
Strain
$4.171 g
1 g
Peanut Butter Breath - Gnome Grown
from Gnome Grown Organics
20.43%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Peanut Butter Breath
Strain
$101 g
1 g
CBD Therapy - Ridgeline Reserve
from Ridgeline Reserve
0.7%
THC
13.4%
CBD
CBD Therapy
Strain
$61 g
1 g
Grapefruit - Ridgeline Reserve
from Ridgeline Reserve
17.2%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Grapefruit
Strain
$3.331 g
1 g
Key Lime Pie - Urban Pharms
from Urban Pharms
14.48%
THC
0%
CBD
Key Lime Pie
Strain
$4.171 g
1 g
Snowland - Urban Pharms
from Urban Pharms
28.12%
THC
0.07%
CBD
SnowLAnd
Strain
$51 g
1 g
Strawberry Cough X Stardawg - Rip City Roots
from Rip City Roots
12.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Cough
Strain
$4.171 g
1 g
Quad Dawg - Ripped City Gardens
from Ripped City Gardens
27.17%
THC
0%
CBD
Quad Dawg
Strain
$81 g
1 g
Tropsantos #11 - Rolen Stone
from Rolen Stone
24.95%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Tropsantos
Strain
$101 g
1 g
Blackberry Kush - Highland Provisions
from Highland Provisions
13.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Blackberry Kush
Strain
$61 g
1 g
Legendary Tartukan - Orgro Tech
from OrGro Tech
26.87%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Legendary Tartukan
Strain
$101 g
1 g
Sunset Sherbet X Stardawg - Rip City Roots
from Rip City Roots
24.08%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Sunset Sherbet X Stardawg
Strain
$101 g
1 g
Critical Mass - Cannabis Nation
from Cannabis Nation Dispensaries
7.14%
THC
13.6%
CBD
Critical Mass
Strain
$61 g
1 g
Chocolate Hashberry - JJ Farms
from JJ Farms
21.47%
THC
0%
CBD
Chocolate Hashberry
Strain
$51 g
1 g
Obama Kush - Verdant Leaf
from Verdant Leaf
17.27%
THC
0%
CBD
Obama Kush
Strain
$81 g
1 g
** "PRICES NOT TAX INCLUSIVE" Add 20% tax for Recreational Prices! **
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
BlackJack - Bird Belly Farms
from Bird Belly Farms
14.21%
THC
0%
CBD
Blackjack
Strain
$4.171 g
1 g
Congo Kashmir - Ridgeline Reserve *CLEARANCE*
from Ridgeline Reserve
15.52%
THC
0%
CBD
congo kashmir
Strain
$4.171 g
1 g
Critical Mass - Folium Farms
from Folium Farms
5.05%
THC
8.43%
CBD
Critical Mass
Strain
$4.171 g
1 g
Dragon Slayer - Ridgeline Reserve
from Ridgeline Reserve
16.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Dragonslayer
Strain
$61 g
1 g
Garlic Mints - Gnome Grown
from Gnome Grown Organics
24.5%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Garlic Bud
Strain
$81 g
1 g
Gelato #33 - Panda Farms
from Panda Farms
20.4%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Gelato #33
Strain
$81 g
1 g
Lemon Royale - Highland Provisions
from Highland Provisions
29.5%
THC
0.1%
CBD
lemon
Strain
$81 g
1 g
Llama - Deep Creek Gardens
from Deep Creek Gardens
26%
THC
0.07%
CBD
llama
Strain
$101 g
1 g
Moonshine - Palladium Loud
from Palladium Loud AF
19.01%
THC
0%
CBD
Moonshine Haze
Strain
$61 g
1 g
Motorbreath - Gnome Grown
from Gnome Grown Organics
20.49%
THC
0%
CBD
Motorbreath
Strain
$101 g
1 g
OverFlo - Ripped City
from Ripped City Gardens
24.37%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Flo
Strain
$81 g
1 g
