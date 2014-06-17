Babyfacefk
4.7
10 reviews
Great tenders
great place
I went in for a cartridge. Bought a .3 Juice for $11. Immediately I could tell it was bunk. Like vaping air. Took it back to Puddletown within 20 min of buying it. That's when s*** went downhill, because they basically told me I was screwed. Cant swap out even for more money to get a the actual vape I came in for and they could only replace it with another bunk Juice. I feel screwed. It's like I dropped off a donation of my money for nothing. Only $12 right?? Cool, send me $12 of your dollars then. Oh, no right? Very disappointed. Won't be taking the risk again. I'm self employed. I back up my products, take care of my customers and resolve issues. Not say, dang sorry, you got screwed!
This dispensary is the only one that’s always consistent. Other places in town will lure you in some a good strain of weed that they might have for one or 2 weeks. Or with killer deals for one week, but Puddletown consistently has good stuff and they always have a nice variety for every level of budget
Good stuff here glad I came here
I have been coming to puddletown for a long time best bud shop in town. great, friendly and knowledgeable staff! not to mention the awesome prices they have on quality flower! this is my one stop a shop. They have everything you may need. without having to go make different trips to different shops! Love Puddletown Organics
I love puddletoen organics, great staff and great prices..always knowledgeable
Knowledgeable staff, friendly service,and quality product!
I love most of the staff here. they sell my gmo cookies and other resin ranchers strains. they are the most expensive resin ranchers carriers that I know of but in their area nobody elses weed compares except ARCHIVE BAAABY... we will get to them though...their other weed is very affordable I dont buy it but to each his own. anyhow I did buy a quarter for 30 bucks though...bad idea anywhere really...but yea the peeps are cool and they have the weed I want when all the lower priced shops are tapped out. oh and they give me dope discounts
Puddletown is awesome! Best prices for the best quality bud I’ve found around town and the staff is always really friendly, welcoming, and knowledgeable.