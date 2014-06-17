ck131 on August 14, 2019

I went in for a cartridge. Bought a .3 Juice for $11. Immediately I could tell it was bunk. Like vaping air. Took it back to Puddletown within 20 min of buying it. That's when s*** went downhill, because they basically told me I was screwed. Cant swap out even for more money to get a the actual vape I came in for and they could only replace it with another bunk Juice. I feel screwed. It's like I dropped off a donation of my money for nothing. Only $12 right?? Cool, send me $12 of your dollars then. Oh, no right? Very disappointed. Won't be taking the risk again. I'm self employed. I back up my products, take care of my customers and resolve issues. Not say, dang sorry, you got screwed!