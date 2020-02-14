667 products
Freddy's Fuego Vendor Day!! Friday!!!
Valid 2/14/2020 – 1/1/2021
Come in on Friday March 20th and receive 30% off All Freddy's Fuego Products. Whether your looking for Flower or Concentrates there's definitely some FUEGO items to choose from! Come in and ask your budtender about the deals available.
30% discount Friday. Cannot combine with other discounts. State limits for recreational and medical purchases.
All Products
Space Cake by Equinox
from Equinox Gardens
27.5%
THC
0.26%
CBD
Space Cake
Strain
$111 gram
$111 gram
$35⅛ ounce
Locktite by Heavenly Buds
from Heavenly Buds
17.7%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Locktite
Strain
$32⅛ ounce
$32⅛ ounce
Honey Bananas by Heavenly Buds
from Heavenly Buds
16.13%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Honey Bananas
Strain
$32⅛ ounce
$32⅛ ounce
Cookies n' Cream by Fleek Leaf Cannabis
from Fleek Leaf Cannabis
16.99%
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
Fleek Cookies by Fleek Leaf Cannabis
from Fleek Leaf Cannabis
18.59%
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$32⅛ ounce
Jet Fuel OG by Fleek Leaf Cannabis
from Fleek Leaf Cannabis
24.36%
THC
___
CBD
$32⅛ ounce
$32⅛ ounce
Gelato 33 by Fleek Leaf Cannabis
from Fleek Leaf Cannabis
27.04%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Gelato #33
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
Dragon Og by Avitas
from Avitas
17%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Dragon OG
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
Conspiracy Kush by Private Reserve
from Private Reserve Cannabis
23.5%
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$22⅛ ounce
Purple OG by Private Reserve
from Private Reserve Cannabis
26.8%
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
Snowland by Legends
from Legends
25.5%
THC
___
CBD
$71 gram
$71 gram
tropical cookies by Private Reserve
from Private Reserve Cannabis
27.5%
THC
0%
CBD
tropical cookies
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$22⅛ ounce
Purple Trainwreck by Legends
from Legends
23.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Trainwreck
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
Colorado OG by Private Reserve
from Private Reserve Cannabis
20.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Colorado OG
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
White Berry Cookies by Private Reserve
from Private Reserve Cannabis
25.3%
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
Heavenly OG by Private Reserve
from Private Reserve Cannabis
26.5%
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
GMO by Exotikz
from Exotikz
29.8%
THC
0%
CBD
GMO Zkittlez
Strain
$161 gram
$161 gram
GMO by Exotiks
from Exotiks
30.3%
THC
0.1%
CBD
GMO Zkittlez
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
White Runtz by Cookies
from Cookies
25.9%
THC
0%
CBD
White Runtz
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
Cinderella 99 by Legends
from Legends
26.2%
THC
___
CBD
$71 gram
$71 gram
Big Bud by Private Reserve
from Private Reserve Cannabis
20.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Big Bud
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$22⅛ ounce
Amaretto by High Tide
from HIGH TIDE
18.32%
THC
0%
CBD
Amaretto
Strain
$242 grams
$242 grams
$40⅛ ounce
Blue Sherbert by Legends
from Legends
21.5%
THC
___
CBD
$71 gram
$71 gram
Gelato #33 by Fleek Leaf Cannabis
from Fleek Leaf Cannabis
27.04%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Gelato #33
Strain
$32⅛ ounce
$32⅛ ounce
Duct Tape by Leaph
from Leaph
22.7%
THC
___
CBD
$32⅛ ounce
$32⅛ ounce
Gorilla Goo by Leaph
from Leaph
19%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Gorilla Goo
Strain
$32⅛ ounce
$32⅛ ounce
Layer Cake by Leaph
from Leaph
18.93%
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$32⅛ ounce
Melonatta by Leaph
from Leaph
22.3%
THC
___
CBD
$32⅛ ounce
$32⅛ ounce
Hulk Berry by Heavenly Buds
from Heavenly Buds
18.33%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Hulk Berry
Strain
$32⅛ ounce
$32⅛ ounce
Chocolate Diesel by Private Reserve
from Private Reserve Cannabis
27.5%
THC
___
CBD
$22⅛ ounce
$22⅛ ounce
Green Crack by Legends
from Legends
20.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Green Crack
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
Cherry Cookies by Private Reserve
from Private Reserve Cannabis
25.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry Cookies
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
Komodo by Avitas
from Avitas
19%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Komodo
Strain
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
Doughboi by Lifted
from Lifted
19.57%
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Milk Bone by Lifted Luxury Line
from Lifted Luxury Line
22.28%
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
White Tahoe Mints by Lifted
from Lifted
25.28%
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
Zour Larry by Lifted
from Lifted
25.55%
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
Garlic Glue by High Tide
from HIGH TIDE
14.62%
THC
0.4%
CBD
Garlic Glue
Strain
$242 grams
$242 grams
Memory Loss by Leaph
from Leaph
21.4%
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$32⅛ ounce
Monster Berry by Leaph
from Leaph
18.63%
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$32⅛ ounce
