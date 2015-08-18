beachbabe
Super nice!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.5
10 reviews
Super nice!
the pricing is some of the highest in the area
I stopped in here to pick up some cartridges before a concert. They had exactly what I was looking for, and that was great. The really genius part is that in this <5min transaction the guy got me what I came in for, hooked me up with some goodies I hadn't known existed anymore, and suggested a new band for me to check out that I am totally chillin on! All around good interaction. I'll hit them up again if I'm up that way.
They are a wonderful place. The staff is super friendly. I love the positive, but chill vibes they have. The look of the lynnwood location is beautiful. And you cannot forget the awesome discounts they offer. I'd recommend all to shop here. They are amazing!
They went above and beyond when ordering an item for me. They ordered more than enough and really took care of me. Their discount program is the best and that's why I keep coming back. If you are a bulk shopper this place gives their discount based on the dollar rather than the trip. So you don't have to keep going back and forth.
Thank you for the great review. We appreciate your business and we try our best to keep our customers happy. We are so glad that you are pleased! See you again soon! -Puff N Chill Team
staff was really friendly and helpful. nice, comfy, cozy vibe. feels like a shop out of Harry Potter, and I love it
Hey there ElfDa! Thanks for the great review. We hope to see you again soon! -Puff N Chill Team
At first the place was awesome. Budtenders where cool and knowledgeable. Always friendly. Quick to find what you need and put a smile on your face. However lately in the evenings, this lady budtender has been lying about having product that I always come here to buy. I had waited over five minutes for her to tell me they dont have it while I show her the inventory online then she says oh yeah it shows we have it. Trying to be funny. Then goes in the back and grabs it. No other budtender does that and I’ve always been able to get my online orders. I come here daily but will probably move on because of this lady. I feel uncomfortable now.
HI there i am very sorry your experiences was that way we can only do our best with remembering every item in stock but as of for now i hope you can return and receive a different experience with us. We get new product in with great prices and have specials daily hope to have you return!
I have come in multiple times and have not been disappointed. Gotten a bong, bowl, and sherlock pipe. They have decent prices for there glass and weed. The service is wonderful too :)
Hey Shayford i really appreciate the comment ! We try to stick to good quality flower for the right price ! Brining in new product and same top selling product weekly!
Always a fan of this place. Friendly budtender’s, cool atmosphere, nice selection of weed.
HI there i appreciate that! Thank you we try to make those are main pin points in the business. Always trying to bring new vendors in as well for new good quality bud for you guys to try out new ones !
Honestly this is not only my go to weed shop, but also my roommates, my coworkers and my friends go to shop. Once you experience this place, you wanna stay loyal. Man even the hoes are loyal to this place and we all know that these hoes ain’t loyal elsewhere in their lives.
Thanks Saursang for the funny Chris Brown comment I appreciate the business you bring! keep coming by and remember everyday we have great sales to offer!