GreenTester on March 3, 2018

At first the place was awesome. Budtenders where cool and knowledgeable. Always friendly. Quick to find what you need and put a smile on your face. However lately in the evenings, this lady budtender has been lying about having product that I always come here to buy. I had waited over five minutes for her to tell me they dont have it while I show her the inventory online then she says oh yeah it shows we have it. Trying to be funny. Then goes in the back and grabs it. No other budtender does that and I’ve always been able to get my online orders. I come here daily but will probably move on because of this lady. I feel uncomfortable now.