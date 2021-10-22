Shop by category
Pur Roots - NOW OPEN!!
▪20% state tax not included in sale price▪ 🎉✨ DAILY DEALS ARE HERE ✨🎉 ▪ MONDAY - ALL PREROLLS 30% OFF ❗ ▫ TUESDAY - ALL EDIBLES 30% OFF ❗ ▪ WEDNESDAY - ALL WAX/Dabbables 30% OFF ❗ ▫ THURSDAY - ALL CARTRIDGES 30% OFF❗ ▪ FRIDAY - ENJOY 4.5 GRAM 1/8THS (1 GRAM FREE) ❗ -Diamond Tier limited to 1 per customer, Max 2 per customer on any other Tier- ▫ SATURDAY - 30% OFF NON FLOWER ITEMS ❗ - Prerolls included in deal- ▪ SUNDAY - CHOOSE ANY WEEKDAY DEAL❗ - Excludes Saturday- ✨ Discounts can be COMBINED with other store discounts & promotions 😊 -One discount per item- ✨MONTHLY SPECIALS✨ ▪ ENJOY 20% OFF ALL NON-FLOWER ITEMS ❗ (Pre-rolls Included) ✨Medical 1/2 lbs. ranging from $500 - $1,000 (Availability dependent on current stock). 🚫 No sales after 10pm per OLCC & Oregon State law
Leafly member since 2020
Medical 1/2 lbs. Available! Call or come in for inquiries!! Any $60 (post-tax) purchase is eligible to receive a non-infused Ultimate Purple Joint from White Label Extracts for $2.00!! $50 Oz Special (post-tax)! While Supplies Last! $100 oz Special (after tax) on Select Silver Tier flower - while supplies last!
Discounts do not stack on individual items, but combine with other discounted items.
Come on in from 7-10am and 8-10pm for our happy hour! 🥳 4G eighths on any shelf!! (Not applicable on Fridays due to our Friday Daily Deal - Discounts do not stack on Individual items)