Walked in and opened up a whole new door both literally and figuratively. Was greeted by a friendly receptionist who instructed me to the back where I had SO MANY flower options I almost passed out. The different price tiers were thoughtfully decided upon. Over all, I would rank Pür Roots Dispensary "high" on my list and I will most definitely be making my way back. Awesome Staff, Great product! Worth going to check it out and if you do, I got 5 on it!!! 😜