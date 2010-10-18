voltaireme on September 19, 2019

I have been coming to Denver for a couple of years and I have to say pure is literally my fav and the best dispensary. Let me tell you I work for sbux so I know customer care/connection and CJ’s connection skills are off the chart. I felt so comfortable and well taken care of with zero pressure and he shared great info. As for product they have the best distillate period! I literally only get mine from them. I’ve been to every location and this one was the best exp by far and CJ was he best bud tender I’ve felt with at any spot.