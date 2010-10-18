GSHayvenhurst
Worked with Dayne who was extremely knowledgeable - one of the best budtenders I’ve worked with in 5 years. Over the top helpful and easy to talk to. Visit this shop!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.4
10 reviews
Worked with Dayne who was extremely knowledgeable - one of the best budtenders I’ve worked with in 5 years. Over the top helpful and easy to talk to. Visit this shop!
I have been coming to Denver for a couple of years and I have to say pure is literally my fav and the best dispensary. Let me tell you I work for sbux so I know customer care/connection and CJ’s connection skills are off the chart. I felt so comfortable and well taken care of with zero pressure and he shared great info. As for product they have the best distillate period! I literally only get mine from them. I’ve been to every location and this one was the best exp by far and CJ was he best bud tender I’ve felt with at any spot.
Love pure, best carts, service and atmosphere in denver.
awesome weed weighs in front of you stinky stinkay.
it was my first stop the service was great justin knew what he was talking about
This is a great shop! Lots of amazing specials on a nice variety of quality products. The staff is very knowledgeable and the VIBE is always warm & friendly! PUREVIBE highly recommends PURE MARIJUANA DISPENSARY on Bannock!
This place is awesome
Loved my budtender! Super dope and chill vibes. Definitely must go back
Some of the best product in Denver!
Fucking awesome!! Great bud, great service! These guys will take care of you!