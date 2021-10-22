Pure Options - Lansing East - Recreational
Pure Options - Lansing East - Recreational
Formerly Stateside Wellness, Pure Options Lansing East is located in the historic Eastside neighborhood within a three-minute drive from the MSU campus. Our experienced and educated staff make finding the perfect products a snap, and the quality of our own Pure Options flower is unparalleled. Serving the adult-use and medical cannabis communities.
1900 E Kalamazoo St, Lansing, MI
License AU-R-000198
ATMcash accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discountrecreational
dispensary Hours (Eastern Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
9am-9:45pm
9am-9:45pm
9am-9:45pm
9am-9:45pm
9am-9:45pm
9am-9:45pm
9am-9:45pm
188 Reviews of Pure Options - Lansing East - Recreational
j........7
September 30, 2018
Great service, products and prices. I would highly recommend.
k........3
September 27, 2018
This is a great dispensary, very helpful bud tenders and so many choices!! Definitely my new go to for meds!!
M........m
September 16, 2018
this place is awesome my one stop shop check them out you won't be disappointed
w........5
September 10, 2018
good smoke good smoke