Pure Options - Lansing North - Medical
Formerly Old 27 Wellness, Pure Options Lansing North is a staple in the Lansing community, located just north of Old Town, only minutes from the Capitol. Our knowledgable staff provide a relaxed and informed environment, allowing guests to pursue a cannabis regimen individualized to their specific needs. Serving the adult-use and medical cannabis communities.
ATMcash accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discountmedical
dispensary Hours (Eastern Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
9am-9:45pm
9am-9:45pm
9am-9:45pm
9am-9:45pm
9am-9:45pm
9am-9:45pm
9am-9:45pm
