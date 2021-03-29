We went to River Rouge last week and Heather B. Was our bud tender .. unbelievable personality very knowledgeable of all products.. such a pleasant young lady (I’d give you a 10!star) thanks Heather hope to see you our next visit!!
This place has a weird vibe. The security when walking in is 100% over kill. When we got inside the bud tender just said here are our strains and then left us to wander, there was no real conversation or suggestions. After getting home with pre rolls we opened a tube and there was flower all over the inside of the tube and to be honest it looked like it had been previously reused. Not sure I'll return.
The bud containers are the best. theyre on a swivel with a glass piece on one side with a magnifying lens on the other side. real chill modernish type atmosphere. and a pretty good product. I got wedding cake and im more than pleased with not only the insane high i get from it, but the smell and taste is impeccable through the whole joint and/or bowl.