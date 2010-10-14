VapeQueen710 on June 11, 2019

The Bad: The location isn't the greatest (lots of traffic, warehouses, and people who are down on their luck) but what can you do? Some of the average flower can get to be expensive. The Good: The parking lot is behind the building and it's clear the staff cares about your security and discretion (they're nice too). Inside the dispensary is spacious, clean, and comfortable. Their online menu is up to date and if you always pre-order before driving over, like me, you'll almost never have to wait in line. I'm grateful to get in and out in under 3-4 minutes. They have a wide variety of flower and cartridges (they always seem to have the newest "it" strain on shelves faster than other dispensaries in the area). Most of the time I order something online, it actually ends up being cheaper in store. Not to mention they already have daily deals and an incredible loyalty program (a cashback-like system). First time visitors get a discount as well (and they let me keep my FTP discount because my first visit was during a 20% off happy hour). House grown strains are pretty decent! They're cash only right now but there's an ATM on site and they used to take card (and I presume will take card again once it becomes feasible for most dispensaries).