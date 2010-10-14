Rendizzel
10 reviews
This place is on point!! The Jack Herer HH vape is really 88.77% not in 90’s as advertised????
The Bad: The location isn't the greatest (lots of traffic, warehouses, and people who are down on their luck) but what can you do? Some of the average flower can get to be expensive. The Good: The parking lot is behind the building and it's clear the staff cares about your security and discretion (they're nice too). Inside the dispensary is spacious, clean, and comfortable. Their online menu is up to date and if you always pre-order before driving over, like me, you'll almost never have to wait in line. I'm grateful to get in and out in under 3-4 minutes. They have a wide variety of flower and cartridges (they always seem to have the newest "it" strain on shelves faster than other dispensaries in the area). Most of the time I order something online, it actually ends up being cheaper in store. Not to mention they already have daily deals and an incredible loyalty program (a cashback-like system). First time visitors get a discount as well (and they let me keep my FTP discount because my first visit was during a 20% off happy hour). House grown strains are pretty decent! They're cash only right now but there's an ATM on site and they used to take card (and I presume will take card again once it becomes feasible for most dispensaries).
Staff knows how to conversation very well
PLPC has hands down the best quality flower in the bay! I live north up the peninsula a ways, so if I need a cartridge or emergency edibles, a delivery from eaze or Caliva is fine. However, there is no competition for blue Chip house flower (esp GSC!). Prices are on the higher side of average for San Jose, but the sales are twice as often and twice as good, plus the rewards (5¢/$) are much better than average. tl;dr, come for the blue chip flower, stay for the sale prices
No point in having the app or checking Weedmaps. they don't update their prices. i went in with 80$ looking for what i thought was a 60$ cartridge, price changed to 87$. that's a big difference to not update. Also that's overpriced. Prices have gone up significantly since legalization. As in prices went up so much, And service has been so subpar, that I'm probably never going back. product not worth the price. Employees are too laidback. I'd understand an amount of sluggishness, what with everyone being stoners, but little to no emapthy and complete lack of drive are different.
Hello, We apologize for any confusion. We do update our Weedmaps and App daily with our new sales and pricing. Everything online is a pre-tax price, the total tax (City & State) equate out to about 35%. With the new Prop 64 regulations things have changed however our Customer Service is not one of those things! We invite you back in to see what we're really about. We have since changed over to a new team and they are all eager to assist you however necessary. Live, Love, Lotus Purple Lotus Patient Center
Super chill great weed!
Very nice and friendly staff! From the front door to the desk to the budtender, everyone was very friendly and helpful. The location isn't great, but "it is what it is", which is a converted warehouse on the industrial strip of Commercial St., near the tire shops, Pick-N-Pulls, and homeless camps. I buy flower and vape carts. For those items, I think PLPC has very good selection, especially their mix of top shelf and moderate strength flower varieties, which is solid. Price-wise, the top shelf strains are market rate-to-a-bit-better, esp. for volume. Plus, they have good customer loyalty programs, as well as some genuine bargains. My only complaint is that the demand often exceeds the capacity, and the lines and wait times can get long. Visit off-hours if you can. Even the pre-order line can be a considerable wait, sometimes. TL;DR: Nice people, well run place. Pretty good selection of flower and vape carts. Neighborhood kinda sucks, but it's OK. Last thought: traffic in the area can get VERY congested at peak hours!!!
This place is amazing! It was my first time here today and everyone from the security to the receptionist to the amazing budtender!!! I was completely overwhelmed and they were so helpful and most of all patient...
A friend of mine comes here regularly and recommended it to me. Everyone was very friendly and helpful. I like that they have a stamp card and percentages off for your first, second and third purchase. The wait was a bit long but I spent that time looking through their extensive menu. Definitely will be coming back.
I have always loved it!!!