Zenbot on November 21, 2019

First, their prices are comparable to everyone else's, and they are in line with other Fayetteville dispensaries' price ranges. Second, apparently everyone that works there, or at least will be advising you, has a MM card and actually has first hand knowledge about their products. No "we've been told that..." or "the description says..." Advice from tenders that know what they're talking about. I have to say this has been a major pet peeve of mine with other places. Third...ly, glass containers. At least for now. Grams still come in those plastic lined envelopes that dry the heck out of your pot and scrape off a lot good stuff. Eighths and up are in the standard glass jars here. Stay recyclable! Lastly, they actually have some pretty good informational material on their walls and in pamphlets about the science of marijuana. I know that's a weird thing to point out, but other dispensaries are so boring if you get stuck waiting. At least here there's something to explore. Staff is also in the waiting area with you, so they will talk to you about the products as well, show you price sheets, etc. Bottom line, currently the most professional dispensary I've seen so far in NWA. Decent prices, knowledgeable, participating staff recommendations, and oh yeah, good weed.