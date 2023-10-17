Leafly

Shop legal, local weed.

Open
Quality Life Inc
Quality Life Inc
dispensary

Quality Life Inc

BarstowCalifornia
2187.9 miles away
  In-store purchasing only
100 products | Last updated:

Shop by category

You recently viewed

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Flower

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Shop by strain type

Loading...

Indica

Loading...

Sativa

Loading...

Hybrid

Concentrates

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Edibles

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Cartridges

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Pre-rolls

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Topicals

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Want to see more?

This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.

About this dispensary

Quality Life Inc

Quality Life Inc. is a legal cannabis dispensary located in Barstow, California. We are also the only licensed delivery service in Barstow, CA. We carry products for every budget, want a $6 dollar pre-roll we got you, you want a fire top shelf 1/8th no problem. We carry some amazing So-Cal brands from Cookies, Jeeters, Claybourne, Hotbox, CLSICS, Wyld to 710 labs and Raw Garden. You can find us off the Lenwood exit in Barstow right next to Ihop...Smoke and a pancake anyone? Our store is dedicated to providing compassionate care and quality products with legal integrity to support our community. Quality Life is committed to doing so by providing a transparent, dignified, and accountable model consistent with the highest standards for the Medical and Adult Cannabis Industries. In addition to providing safe adult recreational cannabis products, Quality Life also provides medical marijuana products to enhance the quality of life of individuals who suffer chronic pain, are terminally ill, or who–due to disease, injury, or other illness– can benefit from the usage of our products. Quality Life is committed to achieving diversity in its personnel. Our main goal is to ensure that every customer is treated with respect, is satisfied during every visit to our store, and have their needs met. At our store, you will find quality in every aspect of your visit.

Leafly member since 2023

Followers: 0
2841 Lenwood Rd, Barstow, CA
Send a message
Call 760-987-4584
Visit website
License C10-0001002-LIC
storefrontdelivery

Hours and Info (PT)

Hours unavailable

Photos of Quality Life Inc

Show all photos

0 Reviews of Quality Life Inc