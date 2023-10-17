Quality Life Inc. is a legal cannabis dispensary located in Barstow, California. We are also the only licensed delivery service in Barstow, CA. We carry products for every budget, want a $6 dollar pre-roll we got you, you want a fire top shelf 1/8th no problem. We carry some amazing So-Cal brands from Cookies, Jeeters, Claybourne, Hotbox, CLSICS, Wyld to 710 labs and Raw Garden. You can find us off the Lenwood exit in Barstow right next to Ihop...Smoke and a pancake anyone? Our store is dedicated to providing compassionate care and quality products with legal integrity to support our community. Quality Life is committed to doing so by providing a transparent, dignified, and accountable model consistent with the highest standards for the Medical and Adult Cannabis Industries. In addition to providing safe adult recreational cannabis products, Quality Life also provides medical marijuana products to enhance the quality of life of individuals who suffer chronic pain, are terminally ill, or who–due to disease, injury, or other illness– can benefit from the usage of our products. Quality Life is committed to achieving diversity in its personnel. Our main goal is to ensure that every customer is treated with respect, is satisfied during every visit to our store, and have their needs met. At our store, you will find quality in every aspect of your visit.