Quality Roots mission and responsibility is to promote the wellness and quality of life for our patients and customers, helping them manage symptoms of qualifying conditions through the use of High Quality Medical and Recreational Cannabis products. Our focus on the following, will continue to identify Quality Roots as a Premier Cannabis Company. 1. To supply patients and customers with the absolute highest quality medical and recreational marijuana available 2. To maintain rigorous quality assurance standards 3. To provide exceptional patient and customer care services with an emphasis on education 4. To support our local community as a responsible, ethical and engaged marijuana facility operations Come on into our Location to Feel the Experience, Get the Education and Leave with a Smile! #QualityCannabis #QualityPeople #QualityRoots