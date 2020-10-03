NOW OPEN for both medical & adult use! Our cultivation division is designed to produce the cleanest cannabis possible using cutting-edge agricultural automation. Unlike traditional growing, our aeroponic process drastically reduces the chance of contamination while allowing for real-time grow recipe adjustments. Our grow recipes are carefully mixed and administered using an automated process that gives us total control over our crop so consumers can enjoy a consistently high-quality product time after time. We distill the THC, CBD and other cannabinoids from the cannabis flower to create high-quality oil-based concentrate products, such as vape cartridges, tinctures, rosin, shatter and more. We believe a concentrate is only as good as its starting material, which is why we use a highly controlled cultivation process to grow our own flower. With our unique method of production, we are using the purest cannabis to produce the finest concentrates.We believe it is crucial to foster relationships with the consumers who visit our provisioning centers in order to help them find the right products. Our “guides” have a deep understanding of cannabis and are dedicated to working with consumers to develop a regimen that works best for them, whether for medicinal or recreational purposes. We only sell Rair products in our provisioning centers to ensure that our consumers are getting the highest-quality products possible.