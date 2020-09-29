b........y
The shop is like nothing else in Bay City! The staff is super friendly, and knowledgeable. They have top quality stuff! Platinum Garlic is going to have me come back again and again. I couldn't stop laughing!
This was like walking into a weed boutique! Beautiful store! Super helpful staff. The product is like nothing I have had before. AC99 had me down for the count! I would definitely recommend this place. I haven't been in a dispensary as nice as this since Colorado!