Redbarn Dispensary is a Myrtle Creek Recreational Cannabis Dispensary. At Redbarn Dispensary, we pride ourselves on offering a unique and superior shopping experience for all our customers. From the moment you step foot in our retail store, you will know the Redbarn difference. The warm, welcoming, wood-accented atmosphere will make you feel right at home. You will be greeted with a pleasant aroma of essential oils that are infused into our clean, purified air, making your shopping experience a delight. You will meet experienced and professional budtenders who can give you the best advice and share with you the top products Oregon has to offer. Our glistening glass displays showcase the finest cannabis, edibles and concentrates in the market and our sampling stations will give you an up-close and personal opportunity to see and smell your favorite buds. Our OLCC state-licensed adult-use dispensary is nothing like you’ve ever seen or experienced before. So, whether you’re a cannabis veteran, a complete novice or a patient seeking holistic treatment, you can always trust the Redbarn!