Hereal
The customer service care I received from Gabriella automatically made this the best experience I've ever had in any place of business overall in the entire United States of America & the rest of the world. I highly recommend this dispensary over any other, I will definitely spend my money here only & spread the word to everyone I know, THANKS A MILLION REEF!!!!!!
Thank you for your kind words and recognizing Gabriella's top notch customer service! We love to hear when our patients and customers always have a pleasant experience. We appreciate your business and we hope to serve you again in the future!