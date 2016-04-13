Cgripp on June 27, 2019

I came back to this location after a good experience visiting Last fall and was incredibly disappointed. the atm only dispensed $60, did not give me an option for another amount or receipt, just a $6 total charge between bank and atm to access my money and I couldn't even get enough, and they acted like that was my fault. then I wait in the medical line and am ignored they finally tell me to move to the other line. I did so. even after giving Her my medical card and mentioning medical status multiple times I didn't receive my patient discount. I will not be making a 3rd trip there super disappointed since I uber'd an extra distance to give them repeat business and lost money all around. pretty sorry start to my Vegas stay