About this dispensary
Reefer Red's Cannabis Shop
Our mission is to supply our community with locally grown and crafted THC and CBD products of a higher caliber and variety then most of the region. We service the greater Newport Maine region. We carry CBD Hemp Products and THC Products including Flower, Concentrates, Edibles, Pre-Rolls and Topicals. Our products are made in Maine.
Leafly member since 2018
Followers: 120
606C Moosehead Trail, Located in Sebasticook Self-Storage Building, Newport, ME
ATMcash acceptedstorefrontveteran discountmedical
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
10am - 2pm
monday
10am - 6pm
tuesday
10am - 6pm
wednesday
10am - 6pm
thursday
10am - 6pm
friday
10am - 6pm
saturday
10am - 2pm
Photos of Reefer Red's Cannabis Shop
Deals at Reefer Red's Cannabis Shop
Munchie Monday
Valid 1/9/2023 - 12/31/2025
15% off CBD Edibles or THC Edibles
Topical Tuesday
Valid 1/3/2023 - 12/31/2025
15% off CBD & THC Salves
Wellness Wednesday
Valid 1/4/2023 - 12/31/2025
15% off CBD Products: Tinctures and Cartridges THC Products: Tinctures
23 Reviews of Reefer Red's Cannabis Shop
J........v
July 28, 2022
I’ve had a medical card for several years and used just about every dispensary in the greater Bangor area but Tumblweeds is my staple spot They’re prices are lower than their competitors and consistently have good product with a fairly good selection too. It’s a smaller shop but I like that because it’s a friendly no drama vibe and overall experience. Laurie is usually the budtender and she is always helpful and friendly in conversation.
C........2
February 10, 2021
very helpful and friendly I highly recommend this place
Q........e
May 8, 2020
I would 100% shop here again. I honestly liked everything about my visit. The product was great, service was amazing, competitive pricing... I can't wait to go back.
I........2
April 4, 2020
I absolutely love this facility. The people, the product, the set up. I will never go anywhere else for all of my medical needs. Their edibles are the best I’ve ever had! Always an amazing selection and a familiar friendly face