Shishkaberry - MED $35 REC $42 Squirt - MED $35 REC $42 Cheesy Headband - MED $35 REC $42
Shishkaberry - MED $35 REC $42 Squirt - MED $35 REC $42 Cheesy Headband - MED $35 REC $42
Staff picks
*ALL FLOWER PRICES BEFORE TAX*
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
N/A
Strain
All Products
Banana Bread
from Unknown Brand
18.85%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana Bread
Strain
$8.331 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Bubba Kush
from Unknown Brand
16.31%
THC
0%
CBD
Bubba Kush
Strain
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Eugreen - Garlic Breath
from Eugreen
24%
THC
0.11%
CBD
GMO Cookies
Strain
$12.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
GMO Cookies
from Unknown Brand
32.8%
THC
0%
CBD
GMO Cookies
Strain
$12.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Doghouse - Grape HiCHEW
from DogHouse
24.14%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Headrush Hill - Flavor God
from Unknown Brand
30.7%
THC
0.11%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Headrush Hill - LA Kush Cake
from Unknown Brand
32.7%
THC
0%
CBD
LA Kush
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Headrush Hill - Nerdz
from Unknown Brand
22.3%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Larry OG
from Unknown Brand
25.21%
THC
0%
CBD
Larry OG
Strain
$6.671 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Licorice Twist
from Unknown Brand
28.35%
THC
0.01%
CBD
$6.671 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Resin Ranchers - Do-Si-Do (REC)
from Unknown Brand
28%
THC
0%
CBD
Do-Si-Dos
Strain
$13.31 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Resin Ranchers - Do-Si-Dos (MED)
from Resin Ranchers
28%
THC
0%
CBD
Do-Si-Dos
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Resin Ranchers - Motorbreath (MED)
from Resin Ranchers
28.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Motorbreath
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Resin Ranchers - Motorbreath (REC)
from Resin Ranchers
28.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Motorbreath
Strain
$13.31 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Resin Ranchers - Mt. Hood Magic (MED)
from Resin Ranchers
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Zkittlez
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Resin Ranchers - Mt. Hood Magic (REC)
from Resin Ranchers
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Zkittlez
Strain
$13.331 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Resin Ranchers - Strawnana (REC)
from Resin Ranchers
29.86%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$13.31 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Resin Ranchers - Strawnana (MED)
from Resin Rancher's
26.43%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Resin Ranchers - Sunset Sherbert (MED)
from Resin Rancher's
21.64%
THC
0%
CBD
Sherbert
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Resin Ranchers - Sunset Sherbert (REC)
from Resin Rancher's
21.64%
THC
0%
CBD
Sherbert
Strain
$13.331 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Resin Ranchers - Wedding Cake (MED)
from Resin Rancher's
28.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Resin Ranchers - Wedding Cake (REC)
from Resin Rancher's
28%
THC
0%
CBD
Zkittlez
Strain
$13.331 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Royal Highness #37
from Unknown Brand
15.4%
THC
0.01%
CBD
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Timberline Haze
from Unknown Brand
20.2%
THC
0%
CBD
$8.331 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Urban Canna - Ego Checker
from Urban Canna
26.7%
THC
0.6%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Urban Canna - Gelato Cake
from Urban Canna
31.07%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$8.331 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Urban Canna - Octane Mint Sorbet
from Urban Canna
30.61%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Watermelon Gelato - Flower (Eugreen Farms)*11/22/19*
from Eugreen
23.15%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
EVOLVD - CO2 Cartridge
from EVOLVD
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$40MED
+1 more size
In-store only
Buddies - Live Resin Cart. 1 Gram - Various Strains
from Buddies Brand
70%
THC
0.1%
CBD
N/A
Strain
Buddies Live Resin PAX POD - Various Strains
from Buddies Brand
100%
THC
100%
CBD
N/A
Strain
$36REC
In-store only
Happy Cabbage Live Rosin Cartridges
from Happy Cabbage Farms
100%
THC
100%
CBD
Various
Strain
$40MED
+1 more size
In-store only
DecibelDABS Live Rosin
from Decibel Farms
100%
THC
100%
CBD
Various
Strain
$391 g
In-store only
Happy Cabbage - 6 STAR Solventless Live Rosin
from Happy Cabbage Farms
100%
THC
100%
CBD
Various
Strain
$50MED
+1 more size
In-store only
ECHO ELECTUARY- Lemon OG Nitro Live Budder (Single Source)
from Echo Electuary
74.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon OG Kush
Strain
$45MED
+1 more size
In-store only
Funk Extracts - Albino Glue Shatter
from Funky Extracts
68.18%
THC
0.24%
CBD
albino glue
Strain
$20MED
+1 more size
In-store only
Rebel Roots Farms - Solventless* - Live Rosin - Sugafruit
from Rebel Roots Farms
70%
THC
0%
CBD
Afghani
Strain
$40MED
+1 more size
In-store only
Magic Number Ginger Beer 25 mg
from Magic Number
25mg
THC
0mg
CBD
N/A
Strain
$10each
In-store only
Magic Number Ginger Beer 50 Mg
from Magic Number
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
N/A
Strain
$16.67each
In-store only
123