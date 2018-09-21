Budtender was awesome, owner was a creepy voyeur watching employees every move from the back and coming out to scald them. Maybe focus on updating your menu, I came all the way from Troutdale on the bus for something you didn’t even have in stock

Dispensary said:

Hey CookieMonsta84, Sorry that the leafly wasn't updated as of now we have to manually update. We run through our stock of flower very fast and updating during the day is a difficult task. We have a new system at the end of the month and will automatically update the products with leafly as we run the stock down. Seems like you came a long way to be with us and if you do come again let us know about your past experience and we will try and make up for it.