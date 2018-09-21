DrDabology
Um what? This place is a joke
4.4
10 reviews
Great little spot in a nice area with a small but well curated selection. Not always the hottest deals, but they’ve got rock solid service and what’s available is always killer.
Budtender was awesome, owner was a creepy voyeur watching employees every move from the back and coming out to scald them. Maybe focus on updating your menu, I came all the way from Troutdale on the bus for something you didn’t even have in stock
Hey CookieMonsta84, Sorry that the leafly wasn't updated as of now we have to manually update. We run through our stock of flower very fast and updating during the day is a difficult task. We have a new system at the end of the month and will automatically update the products with leafly as we run the stock down. Seems like you came a long way to be with us and if you do come again let us know about your past experience and we will try and make up for it.
this dispensary is by far one of the overall best dispensaries for rec and med patients in the area. Floyd's is close by with "cheap oz's" and plenty of local collective based dipesaries are known to have good weed, but nothing comes close to what the refinery brings to the table! always top shelf even on the low and even good tree for those on a budget, the refinery is definitely a place to check out
I love this place! Reasonable prices for top quality flower. Alex was a perfect salesman! I will definitely be back often!!
i feel like an absolute fool that i've lived around the corner from this place since before it opened and only today made my first trip. Great selection for such a quaint space. Solid deals and great customer service. Will absolutely be back. Thanks for the Echo Electuary recommendation! absolutely fantastic!
I’ve lived in Portland for the past 4 years and this is hands down the best dispensary I’ve been to! I’ve been back several times. James is super knowledgeable and always attentive.
The experience at the refinery is unlike any other in Portland. I usually have James help and he's an excellent budtender. Always recommends exactly what I'm in the mood for.
one of my favorite shops they wrote my name on some gmo cookies from resin ranchers and set it aside for me. they are very honest about their quality. please tip these people here.
Hey Roz, We love that we are one of your favorite shops! See you soon. - Refinery Team
needs more parking but other wise great place
Hey, Thank you for the review! Hope to have you back soon! -Refinery Team