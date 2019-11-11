Follow
Deals
3 for $99 Surplus 1G Cartridges
Buy ANY (3) Surplus 1G Cartridges for $99. Regular Price : $40/Gram
Staff picks
SFV OG - Marley Black
from Marley Natural
21.6%
THC
0.09%
CBD
SFV OG
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Trainwreck
from Surplus Cartridge Co.
67.4%
THC
2.52%
CBD
Trainwreck
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
3:1 CBD/THC Strawberry Shortcake Disposable Vape
from Bae Vapes
0.2%
THC
57.69%
CBD
Strawberry Shortcake
Strain
$60½ g
In-store only
Venom OG - Loose Hash
from Biscotti
51.77%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Venom OG
Strain
$341 g
In-store only
Charge 508
from Canndescent
23.08%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$15each
In-store only
20:1 Tincture 250mg
from VETCBD
12.5mg
THC
250mg
CBD
$80each
In-store only
All Products
OG Kush
from Alpine Vapor
82.93%
THC
1.43%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$30½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Remedies 2:1
from ROVE
28%
THC
56%
CBD
$35½ g
In-store only
Banana Bread
from Cookies
23.97%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Banana Bread
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
True Mints
from Cookies
25%
THC
1.99%
CBD
True Mints
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Ghost OG
from Cookies
24.84%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Ghost OG
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
DO-SI-DOS
from STIIIZY
87.97%
THC
0.14%
CBD
Do-Si-Dos
Strain
$30½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Wifi OG PAX Pod
from Headstash
71.61%
THC
0.18%
CBD
White Fire OG
Strain
$45½ g
In-store only
Headband PAX Pod
from Headstash
72.63%
THC
0.17%
CBD
Headband
Strain
$45½ g
In-store only
Wedding Cake
from Cookies
21.18%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Gushers 4
from Tradecraft Farms
23.51%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Gushers 4
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Wedding Gelato 1
from Tradecraft Farms
25.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Gelato
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Dosido
from Tradecraft Farms
23.49%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Do-Si-Dos
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Spray Tan 7
from Tradecraft Farms
19.31%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Spray Tan 7
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Butter OG - Loose Hash
from Biscotti
55.51%
THC
0.82%
CBD
Butter OG
Strain
$341 g
In-store only
Gelato Cake Badder
from Headstash
67.69%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$351 g
In-store only
Birthday Cake
from STIIIZY
87.19%
THC
0.13%
CBD
Birthday Cake
Strain
$30½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Gelato
from STIIIZY
84.34%
THC
0.35%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$30½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Premium Jack
from STIIIZY
89.04%
THC
0.18%
CBD
Premium Jack
Strain
$30½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Strawnana - Strawberry-Banana Flavored
from STIIIZY
89.45%
THC
0.26%
CBD
Strawnana
Strain
$30½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Pineapple Express
from STIIIZY
90.49%
THC
0.21%
CBD
Pineapple Express
Strain
$30½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Sour Diesel Sauce
from Viola
68.88%
THC
0.14%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Blue Dream - Blueberry Flavored
from STIIIZY
88.81%
THC
0.37%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$30½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Sativa Premium Cannabis Cigar + Kief
from Herbes
86.89%
THC
0%
CBD
$52each
In-store only
Hybrid Premium Cannabis Cigar + Kief
from Herbes
81.71%
THC
0%
CBD
$52each
In-store only
Zero OG Terpene Tipped 1G Preroll
from Goldenseed
22.64%
THC
0.04%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$12each
In-store only
Strawberry Banana Terpene Tipped 1G Preroll - Limited Edition
from Goldenseed
19.31%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Banana
Strain
$12each
In-store only
Surf City OG Terpene Tipped 1G Preroll
from Unknown Brand
16.51%
THC
0%
CBD
Surf City OG
Strain
$12each
In-store only
Indica Premium Cannabis Cigar + Kief
from Herbes
83.51%
THC
0%
CBD
$52each
In-store only
Remedies 1:1
from ROVE
42%
THC
42%
CBD
$35½ g
In-store only
Original Glue (f.k.a. GG4)
from Alpine Vapor
81.31%
THC
1.22%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$30½ g
In-store only
Cannatonic 1:1 CBD
from Alpine Vapor
36.75%
THC
37.12%
CBD
Cannatonic
Strain
$30½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
True OG
from Alpine Vapor
74.52%
THC
1.4%
CBD
True OG
Strain
$30½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Super Silver Haze
from Alpine Vapor
75.87%
THC
0.33%
CBD
Super Silver Haze
Strain
$30½ g
In-store only
ASCND - Candy Jack
from Kurvana
87%
THC
0%
CBD
Candy Jack
Strain
$701 g
In-store only
