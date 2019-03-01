rllj92
Loren and Megan are the best!! If the prices and selection aren't what bring you in, it's the amazing customer service :). I get the daily deals texted to me every morning so I don't miss out. Heavy Hitters is in the house every other week giving out disposable vape pens for a PENNY! Def recommend checking this cool place out.
Thank you so much for your positive feedback! Our main goal is patient-oriented service and affordable medicine. Heavy Hitters is one of the best brands we carry. Come in and check out their new strains. Hope to see you again soon! - Releaf Team