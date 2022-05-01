Out of all 5 dispensaries I have been to so far, they were by far the most friendly. They not only greet you & super helpful, but actually have conversation with you. It literally felt like going to meet some friends. They hired a great team of people! Plus the space is huge and has a lot of unique features. There is a few different brand display sets from Rythm and Cookies and they are going to add more. There is nostalgic arcade games and giant lounge area with big screen TVs and video games. A very welcoming atmosphere. I just hope they expand their product line to more brands. But I didn't knock a star off for that since they have been open less than a week. Highly recommend them!
MD mmj patients will be blown away by this Remedy location. The team is helpful and proactive. I submitted an online order, one item was out of stock, my budtender had picked out 2 alternatives with similar Terpenes, potency and price. Excellent value added guys. Also had the fortune of meeting the GM, Darren. When I mentioned not finding a specific item, he went straight back to personally check. I could see plenty of happy patients and budtender enjoying the grind. Remedy Baltimore smells like skunk and success.
First time stopping in and had a great experience. The place is HUGE, with plenty of places to chill and browse and then a bunch of registers for ringing up sales or consultations. I really appreciate that they seem committed to providing a great experience on top of just offering good products. As a local, will definitely include Remedy Baltimore in the rotation, especially if they keep adding to their great initial product offerings and deals.
Best dispensary experience I've ever had; super friendly staff, solid selection and discounts, easy sign up for new patients and excellent overall! Already told two friends and I'll definitely be back!