Out of all 5 dispensaries I have been to so far, they were by far the most friendly. They not only greet you & super helpful, but actually have conversation with you. It literally felt like going to meet some friends. They hired a great team of people! Plus the space is huge and has a lot of unique features. There is a few different brand display sets from Rythm and Cookies and they are going to add more. There is nostalgic arcade games and giant lounge area with big screen TVs and video games. A very welcoming atmosphere. I just hope they expand their product line to more brands. But I didn't knock a star off for that since they have been open less than a week. Highly recommend them!