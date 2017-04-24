Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
I have been treated well by R.E., the budtenders are always friendly and helpful, the quality of the product has always been good and good prices too! You get a chance to roll the dice and maybe even win.